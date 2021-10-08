Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Booking by 212.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Booking by 23.1% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,469.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,286.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,294.50. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.