Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,790 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $14.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,483.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,834. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The company has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,286.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,294.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

