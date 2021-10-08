Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60,710.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $133,612.87 and approximately $60,710.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00004141 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,901.69 or 0.99979416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.71 or 0.06396834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

