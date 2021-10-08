Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Boot Barn worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

NYSE BOOT opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $849,682.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.