Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.