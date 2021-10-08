Boson Protocol Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $59.56 million and $3.58 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

