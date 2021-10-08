Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.64% of Cactus worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE:WHD opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

