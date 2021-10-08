Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.81% of Hub Group worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.