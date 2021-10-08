Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323,182 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Vistra worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

