Boston Partners Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

