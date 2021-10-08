Boston Partners Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Baidu were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.80. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.11 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.