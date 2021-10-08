Boston Partners Has $5.30 Million Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,061 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.61% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $48.85 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $953.99 million, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.