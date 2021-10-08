Boston Partners Has $9.63 Million Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,112 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.83% of SMART Global worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SMART Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

