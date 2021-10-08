Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.16% of CDK Global worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 1,531.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in CDK Global by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in CDK Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 304,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

