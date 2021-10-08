Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

