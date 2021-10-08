Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of First Horizon worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 130.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

