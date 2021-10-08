Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $493.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.96. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

