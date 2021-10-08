Boston Partners Sells 2,705 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.42% of The Brink’s worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after purchasing an additional 399,666 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,923 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,497,000 after purchasing an additional 83,819 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in The Brink’s by 39.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 283,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

