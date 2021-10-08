Boston Partners Sells 33,567 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,567 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.34% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

