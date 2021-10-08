Boston Partners Sells 3,575 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $82,207,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $49,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $13,390,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock opened at $253.26 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.