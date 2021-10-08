Boston Partners Sells 6,364 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,707,000 after acquiring an additional 873,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,682,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,218,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,525,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares during the period.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

