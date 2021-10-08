Boston Partners Takes Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 316,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000. Boston Partners owned 0.74% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $7,204,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,215,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,496,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $255.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

