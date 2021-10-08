Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,926 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.54% of Ameris Bancorp worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

ABCB stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

