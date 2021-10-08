Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after buying an additional 262,191 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,587,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

