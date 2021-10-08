BOX Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 57.2% lower against the US dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $45.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025851 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00316046 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

