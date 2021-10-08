BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:BP opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is -76.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BP by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

