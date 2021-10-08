BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Announces $0.02 Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) announced a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 88.2% over the last three years.

Shares of BPT opened at $3.73 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

