bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bpost SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY remained flat at $$9.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.