Brendan M. O’malley Sells 22,763 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 22,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $23,901.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABEO stock remained flat at $$0.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 332,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 890,095 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

