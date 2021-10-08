Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.87 ($101.02).

Several research firms have issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of BNR opened at €81.68 ($96.09) on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.56.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

