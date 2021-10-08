Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.87 ($101.02).

Several research firms have issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of BNR opened at €81.68 ($96.09) on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.56.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

