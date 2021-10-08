BridgeBio Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,172 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,882% compared to the typical daily volume of 155 call options.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 78,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 495,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,487. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

