Bridgewater Associates LP Has $322.62 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 456,274 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of McDonald’s worth $322,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 399,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $92,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 672,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.25. The company had a trading volume of 67,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.95 and a 200 day moving average of $235.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

