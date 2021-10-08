Bridgewater Associates LP Has $644.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,873,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 783,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.76% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $644,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 472,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,222,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

