Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 1,631,636 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 4.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Walmart worth $736,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 194.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 11.6% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,744,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 136,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,479. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

