Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.25

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $514.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.