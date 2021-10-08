Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Up to $47.28

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.28, but opened at $49.02. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 793 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.