Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 123.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Brinker International worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $30,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brinker International by 272.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,031,000 after buying an additional 391,351 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $21,722,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 70.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 628,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 260,464 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $50.37 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.