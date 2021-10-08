Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $68.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMY. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.01 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

