Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,735. The firm has a market cap of $236.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $392,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

