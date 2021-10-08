Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

CFRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CFRX stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $152.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,972,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 136,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ContraFect by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

