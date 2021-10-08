Brokerages Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 17,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $250.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 25.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

