Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report $2.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 million. Curis reported sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRIS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Curis has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

