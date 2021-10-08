Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). GAN reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of GAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 1,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $600.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.19. GAN has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

In other GAN news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364 over the last ninety days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 36.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAN by 384.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 319,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 96.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 239,209 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

