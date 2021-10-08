Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report sales of $50.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.80 million and the highest is $51.20 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $26.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $189.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $236.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,193 shares in the company, valued at $575,444.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.95 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

