Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report sales of $14.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. Marchex reported sales of $26.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $53.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $114,539.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

