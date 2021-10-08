Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,675. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.06. The company had a trading volume of 155,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $521.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.13.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

