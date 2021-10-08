Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

