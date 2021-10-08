Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

