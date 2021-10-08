Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is ($0.52). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $292.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci purchased 1,542,553 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499,998.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,010,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,499,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

