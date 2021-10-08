Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. 27,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,100. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 441,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.